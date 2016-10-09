By PHILIP KITOTO

I am a regular reader of your column.

The more I read about relationships going bad, the more I fear for myself and my son. My boyfriend, who is the father of my 2-year-old son, and I have been living together on and off for five years. He has been requesting that we get married next year.

However, I have grown cold feet. I have reached a point where I enjoy my freedom because we are not married. I fear that if we do, I will lose my freedom.

Recently, I discovered that he had an affair. What hurts me is knowing that this woman has been in his life for almost as long as we have been together. I had developed a very close bond with him. On the one hand I feel cheated, but on the other I feel I really need him. I am terribly confused. My son just adores him. I had actually started warming up to the idea of marrying him. How can I get myself out.

Thank you for being a regular reader of this column. The experiences you read about are about real-life situations. Every relationship faces different issues that require different strategies to deal with. Our personalities play a part in the way we deal with these tension-filled moments. Since the courses that relationships go through are unique, the partners in that relationship need to have a good grasp of the issues at hand and what they can do to resolve them.

Now, there is nothing you can about your man having cheated on you. What is important is knowing how to deal with it. First, just acknowledging that he messed up is important. Second, don’t let his actions affect the way you look at yourself. Everyone has the power to choose, and face, the consequences of their actions. Don’t let fear overcome you. Overcome your fears with the knowledge that things do not change by themselves. We have to learn from our mistakes and failures. Fear only makes us captives of our past. Don’t let his mistakes place you in the prison of hate, fear and self-pity.

TRUST ISSUES

Identify what is making you grow cold feet. If it is because you believe your freedom will be curtailed if you get married, ask yourself why. Could it just be that you are selfish? Marriage happens when each partner gives 100 per cent to the relationship. It is about sacrifice. What I see in your man is a selfishness that led him down a path where you were not important to him anymore. I strongly feel that if your partner loves you, he will ensure that he thinks of you better than himself.

Not surprisingly, you are hurting and disappointed by his behaviour. His being with another woman tells a lot. Whether he can be trusted is a totally different matter. What guarantee do you that he will be faithful to you in future. He will always be the father of your son, and you cannot deny them the chance to interact. However, let it come with clear boundaries that will not negatively affect your son.

You also need to deal with your inner pain and disappointment. This is important if you are to move on. Your son’s focus in the future will depend on how well you navigate this painful period. Your past bond cannot be the gauge for what happens in the future. I suggest that you consider the following:

First, seek inner healing so that you find focus as you face the future.

Second, deal with the fact that, although he wronged you, only you can deal with that fact and live freely.