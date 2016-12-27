By MILLICENT MWOLOLO

The zeal and positive energy pervading the auditorium at the Kenya School of Monetary Studies on December 6 was palpable. More than 200 youth leaders drawn from the 47 counties were gathered for the National Youth Convention to take stock of the gains made in the last year.

But more importantly, the gathering provided a platform to deliberate on the way forward. The young leaders engaged the government, civil society groups and parliamentarians on issues bedevilling the youth in Kenya and said it was time for them to change the status quo by getting rid of “bad leadership”.

Nearly 80 per cent of the country’s population comprises people aged 35 and below, which is an estimated 33.6 million people. This is a huge pool from which the country can tap if it is to realise stable socio-economic development beyond Vision 2030.

Yet the youth remain largely underused in nation building and shaping democracy and governance. Even though devolution has given young people opportunities to be represented in political leadership, there are few notable gains for the youth.

Further, it became clear that most — of the few young people in leadership positions in the government — had taken to the ways of older legislators and were doing little to enhance development.

The convention made it clear that the youth must go back to the basics to restore integrity in leadership to ensure that only individuals willing to address issues relating to youth development are given political power.

They listed the main issues affecting them as unemployment, corruption, and looting of public resources meant for development. Corruption was identified as the biggest hindrance to youth development as it “ate” into their access to tendering for government supplies and government funds for the youth, besides fuelling discrimination in nomination to leadership positions in the government.

YOUTH CONVERSATIONS

Rampant corruption in the counties and at the national level was said to have been “normalised” by the agencies charged with fighting the vice, yet corruption had “raped” the future of Kenya’s youth as it had continuously watered down youth development.

Indeed, a recent report by the Auditor-General shows that many counties cannot account for tens of billions of shillings, part of which could have been invested in youth development.

“Yet these counties have no clear development agenda for the youth,” said Mr Raphael Obonyo, a public policy expert and convener of The Youth Congress of Kenya.

On youth unemployment, the statistics are worrying, given that the country’s largest population remains locked out of employment while at its most productive stage; the youth account for seven out of every 10 jobless Kenyans, according to the Institute of Economic Affairs. Worse still, an estimated 800,000 young people graduate from universities and colleges every year, only to find no jobs. This is even though the economy is said to be growing.

“This can be attributed to structural issues within the economy and governance in the last two years,” said Dr Alex Awiti, the director of the East African Institute.

He added that there was an urgent need for the government to prepare young people for agribusiness, innovation and entrepreneurship so that they can grow economically within the informal sector. The education sector was said to have failed the youth since the current curriculum does not prepare them for innovation and entrepreneurship.

County governments were seen as the best vehicles to address this through youth development programmes, yet they have no relevant policies for this.

“This is a big policy dilemma that is continuously working against youth development at the counties and in Kenya as a whole; it requires urgent interventions,” said Obonyo, the author of Conversations about the Youth in Kenya.

It is against this backdrop that the meeting emphasised the need for leaders who share the aspirations of the youth at the national and county levels. To actualise this, the participants committed themselves to radically change the situation by collectively conducting nationwide civic education and vetting political aspirants in their respective regions.

Karen Wakoli makes a presentation to fellow young leaders. PHOTOS | ANTHONY OMUYA

VETTING ASPIRANTS

The participants developed criteria for vetting political aspirants in order to weed out “bad leaders” within the context of the Constitution of Kenya 2010, Chapter Six, which deals with ethics and integrity. It focuses on character, focus, communication, competence, servanthood, vision, patriotism and knowledge.

The criteria have been tested in Nairobi, Machakos, Kisumu and Nyeri counties through community vetting committees made up of young people and has proved successful in giving the youth the power to recruit and vote in leaders who demonstrate a clear vision and a track record in development.

“Applied on a wider scale, this will instil a culture of value- and issue-based election processes as it empowers the youth to make informed decisions at the ballot,” said Obonyo.

He added that increased civic education on vetting political aspirants will make the youth more knowledgeable and better placed to make informed and deliberate choices when voting.

“It will greatly improve the leadership in Kenya if the youth are equipped with the right tools to gauge the aspirant who demonstrates the most potential to deliver on development,” added Obonyo.

According to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), more than 75 per cent of the registered voters are between the ages of 18 and 35 years, numbers which, if well used, can easily transform leadership and development in the country.

In addition, the youth leaders came to a common understanding that they can change the narrative of the country’s many challenges. “This will happen if the youth look within themselves and their communities, identify action plans and draw up a strategy on what they need to do and the resources they will need to resolve some of the problems. That way, the youth will not be seen as mere spectators and recipients, but also solution providers,” said Obonyo.

For instance, to put a stop to the rampant corruption and mass looting of public resources, the youth were reminded that they have a sacred duty to demand accountability from the political elite. “They have to be consistent in this in order to make it very difficult for corrupt leaders to steal since the institutions charged with fighting corruption in Kenya are mute,” he added.

Integrity was identified as the greatest threat to the country’s sovereignty.

NEW LEADERSHIP

Dr Alex Awiti, the director of the East African Institute (left) said there was an urgent need for the government to prepare the youth for agribusiness; Raphael Obonyo (right) decried the lack of policies for youth development. PHOTO | ANTHONY OMUYA

“Even resources meant for youth development programmes are in people’s pockets, yet Kenya is counting on the youth to actualise Vision 2030. How will this happen if the youth are not facilitated through development? As such, there is an urgent need for young people to reclaim Kenya,” Dr Awiti said.

This, he noted, can be achieved through the creation of a new leadership that will move Kenya forward. Young people can do this only if they draw up a new agenda for Kenya: the Kenya the youth want.

While painting a picture of the ‘Kenya that youth want’, the youth leaders perceived the coming general elections to be about the quality of education, job opportunities for the youth, better healthcare and the road infrastructure among others. They renewed their commitment to craft the next agenda for Kenya. At least 27 of them expressed an interest in the next general elections.

Former Chief Justice, Dr Willy Mutunga, in a statement read on his behalf by Duncan Ogweno, urged the aspirants to show the electorate that they are different from the current crop of political leaders, and that they will contribute to the efforts to weed out corruption in the government. He told them not to give up on seeking elective post their for lack of money to dish out to the electorate, an art that has been perfected by the political elite.

“To be people’s representatives you mainly need to clearly demonstrate your commitment to serve Kenyans. Convince Kenyans that you are a leader worth investing in, and that you will fight corruption and call for equitable distribution of resources….” Dr Mutunga eexhorted them.

He said young leadership had the potential to stamp out impunity and replace it with a leadership that focuses on real development issues. However, he noted that many factors, including the high fees demanded by political parties, had conspired to deny the youth opportunities to place themselves in decision-making positions that can influence responsive policies through elective politics.

NATIONWIDE CAMPAIGN

This is partly why the Youth Congress, an independent youth initiative, has partnered with the international community to launch a nationwide campaign, #NotTooYoungToRunKE. The campaign seeks to promote visionary and corruption-free youth leadership in the 2017 elections. It will advocate for the right of young people to run for office, showcase young leaders in elective posts and inspire young people to to run for office.

“However, all that will mean nothing if youth leaders do not provide leadership free of corruption, negative ethnicity, and cronyism that seem to hold the older generation hostage,” Dr Mutunga noted. He said young people had the potential to change the country’s future if they focus on their vision, creativity, and values. The youth leaders said it was urgent to influence leadership at both the national and county levels.

There is hope in that the youth are seen as the first non-tribal and non-ethnic generation in Kenya. This is according to a recent survey commissioned by the East African Institute of the Aga Khan University, which sought to understand the values, attitudes, concerns and aspirations of the Kenyan youth. Of the 1,854 respondents aged between 18 and 35 from across the country 0ver 1,300 identified themselves as Kenyans first, then by faith and tribe.

The survey indicated that the youth have the potential to eradicate ethnicity, geographical boundaries, religion, race, gender, generation, class, occupation, clan, and xenophobia.

“As such, young leaders have the potential to be the only genuine opposition in Kenya, and also the potential to be the only beacon for genuine change,” said Dr Awiti.

IN NUMBERS

80%

The proportion of Kenyans aged between 18 and 35

75%

The proportion of registered voters aged between 18 and 35

FYI

Checklist for political aspirants

A clear understanding of the needs and concerns of the youth and the community.

Demonstrated leadership and commitment to youth development.

A commitment to vision and value-based leadership.

Identify with progressive ideas and ideologies that promote development.

A commitment to serve and to be held accountable by young people .

A commitment to fight corruption and tribalism.

Personal qualities - respectful, responsible and responsive.

Abide by the constitutional and electoral requirements.

Should the youth accept money from political aspirants?

Wangui Njee, nominated MCA, Nyeri

The youth should stop the culture of bribery and handouts. You can engage in politics without money. Monetary gifts are not important. Even at the county level, young people want to be paid to participate in affairs that benefit the public.

Anthony Buluma: CEO Kenya Young Parliamentarians

You can be elected without money. I know a guy in Meru who volunteered to offer free tuituion. The schools passed and the local people made him MP as an independent candidate. He is Boniface Gatobu Kinoti, Buuri MP.

This demonstrates that citizens can organise themselves, support you and help you win an election. A lot more can be done with youthful members in Parliament.

Caren Wakoli, director, Emerging Leaders

There is nothing wrong with handouts since many young people in Kenya are poor. But this is no solution. The youth need jobs and a conducive business environment, yet the leaders have looted the resources for putting such systems in place. The institutions charged with fighting corruption have failed the youth. Corrupt leaders are thieves and should be treated as such. The youth have to change the status quo by vetting all aspirants at the county level in order to create opportunities to thrive and move Kenya forward.

Angel Mbuthia, secretary, academic affairs, Sonu