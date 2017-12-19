By MARION MAINA

Daniel Omondi stumbled on a couple’s wedding video a few years ago and what he saw left him horrified.

He had attended the wedding at his church but what was captured by the videographer was nothing like the real event.

He felt sorry for the newlyweds and this is where his dream to do quality work with video cameras began. He began to practice using church cameras.

OWN STUDIO

It was not long before one of his friends, Shem, decided to tie the knot and Daniel volunteered to do his photography and videography for free.

His only request was that Shem caters for the cost of hiring the cameras as he had none of his own. He was given Sh3,500 and added another Sh1,000 to get the camera he felt would be best suited for the job.

“On the big day, I recorded the wedding ceremony and in the evening went home with the tapes, absolutely clueless of what to do with them. A week passed by but fortunately Shem was occupied with the honeymoon so didn’t give me much pressure. I decided to go back to the camera owner and ask for help. They agreed and converted the tapes into DVDs at a cost of Sh1,300.

“I managed to edit a bit before giving the DVDs to Shem. Looking at the video today, it looks mediocre compared to what I do now but I can comfortably say that it was far better than the shoddy one I had seen earlier. ”

Daniel honed his skills after this experience and now owns his own studio, Shammah Media, in Nairobi. On the walls you will find an impressive display of his photography. He has three employees and also trains upcoming photographers.

LIFE STRUGGLES

Daniel was raised in Obunga - a slum in Kisumu - by a single mother of four children who worked as a cook at a private school called Josana Academy. When he was a toddler, his mother would often carry him to work since she could not leave him by himself at home. As luck would have it, when he reached school-going age, the administration granted him a full sponsorship. However, in a sad twist of fate, his mother passed away when he was in third grade.

“Losing my mum dealt me a big blow but I continued with school and even reached Class Eight. Unfortunately due to bad company, I dropped out of school in third term and decided I was better off selling scrap metal. I would make up to Sh1,500 in a day and felt like this was enough to sustain me so I moved out from home to live with the boys who had introduced me to the business.

“Shockingly, the school had asked the area chief to track me down and when he did, I got a thorough beating. Thereafter, I was instructed to move back home with my elder brother and resume my studies in time for the national exams. By God’s grace I managed to core 372 marks out of 500.”

Despite doing well, Daniel was unable to join secondary school due to lack of fees and went back to the streets in search of a job. He was thrown into the bodaboda for about a year before his elder brother, then a high school teacher in Nairobi, reached out to him with an offer of free secondary education at his school.

LOVE FOR MEDIA

In March, 2008, Daniel was admitted to the school and into Form Two. However, because he missed out the first year, his performance was below average as he scored zero in all subjects except English. His brother decided to tutor him and by the end of the next term, he was competing favourably with the rest of his peers.

His love for English Literature prompted him to join Journalism and Drama clubs. He would gather news around the school and read them during Monday and Friday school assembly. At one point, his articles got published in the Young Nation and Generation Next newspapers.

“After high school I had no money for college so I moved back to Kisumu to continue with the bodaboda business. Within six months business had picked up and I managed to buy my own motorbike. But this was not my dream job so after one year, I left the motorcycle with an employee and came back to Nairobi.

“Bishop Gitonga, head of the church where I would go on Sundays, knew about my passion for media work so he sent me to Nakuru to serve at the International Children’s Mission under Bishop Michael. I was there for three years as the bishop's driver. We became close and I even confided in him about my dream to take up.”

In 2014, Bishop Michael gave him two cameras and Daniel left Nakuru in search of a photography job. He began by offering his services to church members, friends and soon his client base grew as a result of positive referrals. He says thanks to YouTube tutorials he has managed to expand his knowledge and create a niche in a rather competitive market.