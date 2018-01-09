By AFP

Swedish clothing giant Hennes and Mauritz has apologised after the company was accused of being racist on social media.

A photo on the company's website of a black boy wearing a green hoodie with the inscription "coolest monkey in the jungle" triggered outrage among observers.

"The image has now been removed from all H&M channels and we apologise to anyone this may have offended," the company told AFP. However, a generic photo of the hooded sweatshirt without the modelling child is still available online.

WHOSE IDEA?

"Whose idea was it at @hm to have this little sweet black boy wear a jumper that says 'coolest monkey in the jungle'?" style blogger Stephanie Yeboah tweeted on Sunday. "You do know that monkey is a known racial slur to black people right?" she added.

Canadian singer The Weeknd cancelled his partnership with the fashion retailer after the advertisement. "woke up this morning shocked and embarrassed by this photo. i’m deeply offended and will not be working with @hm anymore...," he wrote on Twitter.

H&M is not the only major company to be hit by an advertisement scandal in recent years.

Spanish clothing brand Zara in 2014 removed a striped pyjamas with a yellow star after facing outrage over its resemblance to clothes worn by Jewish prisoners in concentration camps.