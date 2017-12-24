MWALIMU ANDREW: Joy to our world as Baby Probox arrives

By MWALIMU ANDREW

Since that day when Fiolina was almost giving birth, and I took her to hospital only to find that her due date (it’s amazing the maternal terminologies I now know) was still far away, I have never taken her seriously anytime she says that she is about to deliver. I always remember the words of the nurse: “Huyu bado ako mbali.”

Soon after we were inaugurated into our new great home, on which stands a palatial, state of the art bungalow, Fiolina increasingly became tired. I believed she was pretending.

“Even if you don’t want to be fit, I don’t want an unfit baby,” I told her a week ago. “My baby should be as fit as a fiddle – like the father.”

“Just moving around arranging this new house is enough exercise,” she told me. If I had any doubt that mine was a humongous house; that was quashed.

CHRISTMAS DAY

Together with other teachers, we had raised some money and given it to Anindo, Nyayos’s wife, to prepare for us some pure, natural, genuine busaa. Since Anindo also usually sells busaa commercially, we called our plan a PPP (Private Public Partnership). Our stuff would be ready on Christmas Day, but yesterday, we decided to go check the progress.

There was Saphire (who is yet to pay the full amount), Kwame, Lutta and Juma. We arrived at Nyayo’s home at around 2 pm.

We were satisfied with her brewing process and settled down to take something from Anindo’s Commercial Division.

I had not even completed the second Kasuku (a Kasuku in busaa-speak is a unit of measurement, a half Kg cooking oil tin) when I saw a missed call from Fiolina, the laugh of my wife. I did not pick. I knew she wanted to know where I was. I needed time to cook up a good story before calling her back. Soon after, I had a missed call from Tocla, Fiolina’s brother. Tocla has been asking me to pay him for helping us to move houses. My understanding was that he came to help his sister move house, and I wasn’t expected to pay him a dime!

But I knew there was a problem when Nyayo called me, Nyayo never calls me; he always flashes.

“Nipigie sina pesa,” he said as soon as I picked. “Tunapeleka Fiolina mortuary.” The drink I had taken literally evaporated from my ecosystem. I stood up immediately, and called Fiolina. Her phone went unanswered. I then called Nyayo.

“Ndio tunaondoka kimbia,” he said when he picked “Tukutane mortuary.” I borrowed Kwame’s motorcycle and sped home.

I met them at the gate, Nyayo was pushing his motor-bicycle. Seated on the motorcycle was Fiolina, supported by my sister Caro and her niece Electina, Tocla’s daughter. I joined to support them, with my phone in hand, not knowing whom to call.

“Tumpeleke wapi, Mwisho wa Lami Hospital wako na mortuary?” Nyayo asked, to no one in particularly.

“Mortuary?” asked Caro. “Mortuary kwa nini?”

“Kwani watu wanazalia wapi?” Asked Nyayo, innocently.

“Kwenda huko, maternity,” said Caro. Everyone laughed, including Fiolina who was in pain. I immediately called a high school teacher friend who owns a Probox, and told him of my predicament. He said he would come right away.

My mother had joined us and was also supporting Fiolina as Nyayo pushed the motorcycle.

“Kwani Andrea ulikuwa wapi?” she asked me, unhappy that we were carrying Fiolina on a motor cycle instead of a car. We had not gone for long when my friend – his name is Sucrose – arrived and pulled over. We all got into his car – except Nyayo.

“Mnaniwacha hivyo?” asked Nyayo as we left. I got Sh50 from my pocket ad gave him. He was not very happy, but I told him I would add him more, and asked Sucrose to speed off. He did speed off, and it was a rough ride.

“Endesha gari pole pole umebeba watu na mgonjwa, sio viazi,” my mother complained. Indeed, Fiolina was wailing and screaming aloud as we moved.

“Mjukuu wangu ako na mbio kama Probox, anataka kutoka kabla tufike hospitali,” said my mother, and asked the driver to park by the roadside. She asked Sucrose and myself to help carry Fiolina out of the car to a nearby bush but it started drizzling.

Sucrose agreed to park the car nicely so that it faced the road and none could see what was happening in the boot. As Fiolina’s screams increased, my mother asked me and Sucrose to leave.

“Enda ununue wembe,” she ordered. Luckily the market centre was not far away and I rushed to buy, my heart pounding. In the meantime, Sucrose was pacing up and down, smoking cigarette after cigarette. By the time I returned, a few minutes later, Fiolina’s wailing had gone down, and I asked my mum if I could be allowed to go nearer.

“Ngoja kidogo,” she said, and asked Electina to pick the razor blades from me. Soon I could hear the soft cries of a baby. It was a great feeling. I was now a father, a real father in flesh and blood – a great milestone.

“Kuja ushike mtoto wako,” my mother said, and I excitedly walked to the back of the car, where I saw a fine looking baby, wrapped in blue shawls. I had bought the shawls made from the same high quality polyester material to match my award-winning blue Kaunda suits.

“Is it a boy or a girl?” I asked.

“Kichwa ya kijana ni yako kabisa!” said my mother. “I told you long ago it will be a boy,” she said. As Electina and Caro cleared the place and cleaned the car, my mother was holding the baby so close to her, and talking to Fiolina in low tones. They were done in a few minutes and as he started the car, Sucrose asked if we would proceed to hospital.

“Kufanya nini na ameshajifungua?” my mother added: “Kichwa yako ni timamu?” Sucrose was upset but I asked him to ignore and we drove home. I had forgotten that Caro was with us, for even before we got to our home, which was just five minutes away, everyone was already aware that we had a baby boy, and I was receiving congratulatory messages from everyone, thanks to Caro, Mwisho wa Lami’s State Minister for Information and Broadcasting.

We soon arrived home and straight into the house where my mother made very long prayers, lasting about 10 minutes. Sucrose left immediately after. We agreed on Sh2,700 and I paid part of it - Sh1,500

Back in the house, Caro was with the baby and taking photos which sent to all her friends, and all WhatsApp groups, she had even installed the photo on her Bookface, with the message: “#MyNephewIsCuterThanYours.”

“Mtoto anaitwa nani?” My mother asked. She wanted him named after her father. Fiolina also wanted the baby named after her father as well, while I wanted the baby named after my father. Since we could not agree on the second name, we talked about the Christian name. My mother suggested Peter, her father’s name, while Fiolina suggested Deelan-McCarthy. I suggested Rexton Rawlston Fernando Gordon, the name of a famous musician of our time, popularly known as Shaba Ranks. Caro suggested Shawn-Acupuncture. There was a stalemate. Branton, who was born on the same date six years ago, had joined us and was listening

“Si muite mtoto Probox, ameletwa na Probox,” suggested Branton. It sounded funny but all agreed to call him Probox temporarily as we sought concurrence on the name. By evening, everyone was calling him Probox. Any suggestions for names that I can give my son?