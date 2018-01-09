1.Realise your own value: You are the greatest gift that you have been given to you. It’s only when you realise your own value that you can make progress in life.

2.Prepare yourself mentally: Free yourself from the prison of your own thoughts and negativity. Set yourself free and break free from the limitations.

3.Focus time and energy: Focus your time and energy on your goals, on the outcomes and not the obstacles. Ruthlessly go after your dreams, and keep moving towards your goals.

4.Detoxify yourself: Free yourself from your past mistakes, forgive yourself for what you have done or have gone through. Today is a new day and a fresh chance to start life all over again.

5.Surround yourself with positivity: You can’t live a positive life with a negative mind. Look for positivity in each day, in each incident and each person.