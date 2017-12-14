  1. Home
  2. Life and Style

TECH BREAK: Smart washing machine sends text messages

Thursday December 14 2017

Samsung AddWash

Samsung’s AddWash also has a digital inverter motor which reduces noise and has longer-lasting performance. PHOTO | FILE | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

In Summary

  • Extra door makes it possible for users to add laundry, detergent or fabric softener at any point during the cycle.
  • Door equipped with essential safety features that prevent children from accidentally opening the machine.
  • SuperSpeed feature makes it possible to complete a normal wash in less than an hour.
Advertisement
By HILLARY KIMUYU
More by this Author

Imagine receiving a text message in the office alerting you that your laundry session is complete.

This is one of the Samsung AddWash features that allows users to monitor their laundry process using their smart phones from any location.

It removes the need of physically timing your washing machine and can be controlled from either an iOS or Android smartphone.

Compared to older models, the AddWash comes with an extra door that makes it possible for users to add laundry, detergent or fabric softener at any point during the cycle.

The door is also equipped with essential safety features that prevent children from accidentally opening the machine.

Related Content

40 TIMES FASTER

Its SuperSpeed feature also makes it possible to complete a normal wash in less than an hour without compromising on performance.

This is made possible by its SpeedSpray technology which jet sprays water so that detergent on the clothes gets rinsed quickly.

The ecobubble technology pre-mixes detergent with air and water, then fills every inch of the drum with bubbles that penetrate the fabric 40 times faster than the normal mix of water and soap.

Samsung’s AddWash also has a digital inverter motor, which delivers superior energy efficiency, minimal noise and longer-lasting performance.

It costs between Sh92,000 and Sh100,000.

Related Stories

Wed Nov 05 20:15:36 EAT 2014

How technology is transforming home appliances

But that is not all; this vacuum cleaner also keeps watch at home while Ms Shajarian is away.

  • Fri Mar 11 16:29:09 EAT 2016 Samsung launches ‘smartest TV’ ever
  • Mon Dec 04 14:11:12 EAT 2017 TECH BREAK: Six handy video editing apps for your smartphone
  • Fri Nov 10 15:23:00 EAT 2017 TECH BREAK: 6 fitness apps to help you keep fit and watch your weight
  • Wed Nov 15 15:23:00 EAT 2017 TECH BREAK: 7 highly useful apps to learn a new language
  • Sat Nov 18 15:49:00 EAT 2017 TECH BREAK: Why the Infinix Zero 5 is worth every cent
  • Tue Oct 31 11:00:58 EAT 2017 TECH BREAK: OPPO A71 lives up to expectations