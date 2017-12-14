TECH BREAK: Smart washing machine sends text messages

By HILLARY KIMUYU

Imagine receiving a text message in the office alerting you that your laundry session is complete.

This is one of the Samsung AddWash features that allows users to monitor their laundry process using their smart phones from any location.

It removes the need of physically timing your washing machine and can be controlled from either an iOS or Android smartphone.

Compared to older models, the AddWash comes with an extra door that makes it possible for users to add laundry, detergent or fabric softener at any point during the cycle.

The door is also equipped with essential safety features that prevent children from accidentally opening the machine.

40 TIMES FASTER

Its SuperSpeed feature also makes it possible to complete a normal wash in less than an hour without compromising on performance.

This is made possible by its SpeedSpray technology which jet sprays water so that detergent on the clothes gets rinsed quickly.

The ecobubble technology pre-mixes detergent with air and water, then fills every inch of the drum with bubbles that penetrate the fabric 40 times faster than the normal mix of water and soap.

Samsung’s AddWash also has a digital inverter motor, which delivers superior energy efficiency, minimal noise and longer-lasting performance.