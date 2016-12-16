By THOMAS RAJULA

This weekend that runs from December 17 to 18, is the last full one of 2016 before Kenyans leave for their usual Christmas destinations, leaving some cities deserted and others filled to the brim.

Entertainers, aiming to make that last-ditch attempt to make 2016 a year when they made a mark, have put up a line-up of unique events for this weekend.

Friday, December 16

Afro Masala are putting together an end-of-year concert. The Afro Fusion experience will be happening at The Elephant-Lavington on Friday night. Dubbed "The Afro Masala Fusion End Year Get Together", the concert will feature these live music acts: Them Mushrooms, Makadem, Harry Kimani, Raaay, Le Band, Octave Band and Miss Kemunto.

Prisca Ojwang’ will be joined by some of her musical friends to “wind down 2016 with an energized feel good concert named 'Afro Loving: A Music and Video Conert'. Besides Prisca, there will also be performances by KIU, Sage, and Silas Miami.

Saturday, December 17 to Sunday, December 18

If you are more of the culturally inclined type, then the Dala Festival in Kisumu would be the place to be, at Dunga Hill Camp.

“The goal of Dala Fest is to sustainably create and support the growth of the creative industry to grow and become a recognized and revenue-generating project. This will directly support the Luo Heritage Forum (LHF) to document the Luo culture through music, photography, writing, film and dance.”

Cultural exhibitions, live and deejay music, an art exhibition, empowerment forums, a kids’ fun village and a motorbike showcase are just some of the activities one would expect to find at this event.

Saturday, December 17

DesiFEST is a cultural entertainment movement that gives a national platform for South Asian urban music artists and fashion designers from across Kenya and the world. It will be happening at the Premier Club Grounds from 2pm to 11pm.

If you want to experience South Asian artists and South Asian-inspired music and influence cultural changes within this community, then you will want to be there.

Sunday, December 18

The Pawa Festival will block off the entire Koinange Street for a big street festival in Nairobi. Get ready for live music, spoken word and dance performances, graffiti installations, art exhibitions, exhibition stalls, good food & more at #PAWAFestival. Organised by Pawa 254, the Pawa festival brings art straight to the public, bringing out the creativity in you from 10am to 10pm!