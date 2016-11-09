Ngugi wa Thiong’o to hold evening of readings hosted by Jalada

By THOMAS RAJULA

Renowned novelist and scholar Ngugi wa Thiong’o will on Thursday hold a reading and conversation session based on the fable Ituĩka Rĩa Mũrũngarũ: Kana Kĩrĩa Gĩtũmaga Andũ Mathiĩ Marũngiĩ (The Upright Revolution: Or Why Humans Walk Upright)at PAWA 254’s Mageuzi Theatre from 5.30 pm.

The event will be hosted by thepan-African writers’ collective Jalada, who in March 2016 released translations of the book. Although it was originally written in Kikuyu by Prof Thiong’o, he had himself translated the fable into English.

Jalada Africa, in a four-month project, translated it into more than 30 different African languages to make it the most translated short story in African writing. To date, the fable has been translated into 55 languages.

On the list of the evening’s activities will be a performance based on the same fable. Translators will share insights on the process and challenges of writing and translating in local languages in a digital world. Dramatised multilingual readings will reimagine the fable for the stage, as a way of celebrating the power of cultural diversity in imagining better worlds.

The event will also feature a two-part conversation between Jalada Managing Editor Moses Kilolo, and Prof Thiong’o on identity, languages, translations, and the role of the writer in times of political upheaval.

The fable talks about a time when human beings used to walk on all fours, like most other animals, and how it came to be that they later stood up.