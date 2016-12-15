Siaya teacher’s story on albinism ranked top 10 globally

By THOMAS RAJULA

Judith Ojoro, a teacher from Sega Girls Primary School in Siaya, emerged among the top 10 out of 1, 000 entries in the Commonwealth Class Short Story Writing Competition, a global storytelling competition run by The British Council and the Commonwealth Secretariat. The competition was based on the theme of belonging and had received over 3, 000 entries from both children and teachers from Commonwealth countries around the world.

Ms Ojoro’s story sensitively uncovers the way in which children who are ‘different’ often cover their feelings. The story she submitted highlighted the plight of a child who suffers from the albinism disorder, who wants to be considered for the person he is rather than the skin condition he has. The Sega Girls deputy head teacher’s story was part of the seven more recommended stories after the top three. The competition was won by Nandini Dasgupta from India.

Pupils aged between 7 to 14 years and their teachers were invited to express their experiences and thoughts around belonging in the form of a short story. The competition was judged by the children’s author and former Children’s Laureate, Anne Fine, and also by the British Council’s Art Department.

“The theme of belonging is my core skill choice in my action plan in my school. The Commonwealth Class Story competition gave me an opportunity to delve into the topic of albinism which is dear to me. I also wanted the word to know that albinism is not a curse or punishment to the parents, but a biological condition we have no control over,” Ms Ojoro said.

Speaking on the experience of participating in the Commonwealth Class initiative, that also enables schools to take part in online debates, competitions and work on projects with the aim of giving young people a unique hands-on international learning experience, Ms Ojoro said,

“I have learnt different core skills of citizenship, particularly on the theme of belonging. I enjoyed activities which were part of the workshops, and my sessions with the teachers and the pupils whenever they asked challenging questions and critiqued everything we learnt.”