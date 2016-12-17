By JOSEPHINE MOSONGO

More by this Author

Kanye West’s meeting with US President-Elect Donald Trump raised a lot of eyebrows from his fans and peers alike, but no one is possibly more disappointed than singer John Legend. Legend got help from West and his record label G.O.O.D Music to start his career and is deeply saddened by his actions.

Speaking to a French outlet called Clique, Legend shared his opinion on the matter terming the meeting between West and Trump a “publicity stunt.

“I don’t think it’s impossible to talk to [Donald Trump] about issues,” Legend said, “but I won’t be used as a publicity stunt. I think Kanye was a publicity stunt.”