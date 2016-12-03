By JOSEPHINE MOSONGO

MTV Shuga has announced the list of actors who will take leading roles in the fifth series of Shuga, a programme that aims to spread the message about responsible sexual behaviour.

Among the actors is Tanzanian pop singer Vanessa Mdee and this will be her first time on television as an actress. Mdee excitedly shared the news on her Instagram account.

“It is with a happy heart and a huge smile on my face that I join the cast of #MTVShuga Season 5. My very first acting role. Glory to God! Looking forward to working with @mtvshuga and the whole Shuga fam,” she wrote.