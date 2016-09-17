ONE ON ONE: 'Love doctor' Romain Virgo

By JOSEPHINE MOSONGO

Jamaican musician Romain Virgo, known for turning mega hits into reggae love jams, is expected to perform in Kenya for the first time next week.

Josephine Mosongo caught up with the ‘Lovers Rock’ star who talked about his passion for love songs, and on why, unlike many Jamaican artistes, he does not use profanity in his music

Your cover version of Sam Smith’s "Stay With Me" is very popular in Kenya; what inspired it?

My producer and I thought if we could just put a reggae beat to it, it would give it a different sound. He saw Sam Smith perform the song on Saturday Night Live, this was way before the song became popular and he told me to listen to it. Then we started imagining all those other things like the baseline and drums that would make it sound different as well. We try to make every song we do our own and give it our meaning.

Are there other songs of his that you really like?

I listen to all of his songs; I’ve listened to his album and he has beautiful and powerful songs but Stay With Me was the song that I was really feeling at the time. It was the first song I heard from him.

A fan wrote on YouTube that you are ‘the best thing that ever happened to reggae music’. That you sing clean soulful music. Is that a conscious decision on your part — never to use profanity in your songs?

I grew up in a family where you had to be decent. I was raised in a Christian home and that helped keep me grounded and keep things on the positive side. If I do a song with profanity, it would be a disgrace to my family, especially knowing the way my mum raised me. I think it’s the right thing to do anyway, to sing songs that make sense. I feel like it’s my duty to sing love songs, songs that are uplifting and that can change lives.

Are you anxious to perform next week?

Yes, I can’t wait to perform in Kenya. We previously got a lot of requests in the past to come and perform but 90 per cent of them weren’t serious. But I’m happy that we are finally here with my band and we will give a good show. We are all excited.

You have a great voice, a unique one; do you pat yourself on the back for it?

(Laughs) I leave that to the people to decide; but I hear it when I listen back to some of my songs. I listen to my songs only when I’m working on them, like on a demo, just to see what needs to be changed and what not. I feel great when people appreciate what I’m doing, when fans say ‘that’s good’. It’s a motivator and it makes me want to go back to the studio.

You sing a lot of love songs, like ‘Love Sick’ and ‘Taking You Home.’ Are you in love?

(Laughs) What do you think? We can’t do without love. It is just as important as any other topic. I grew up listening to Beres Hammond, Dennis Brown, Alton Ellis, Marvin Gaye, Sam Cooke and many more. All these artistes sing love songs and soulful songs and that’s where I got that kind of vibe from. The very first song that people knew me for was Can’t Sleep; then there was Love Doctor, Rain is Falling and Taking You Home. But people appreciate a balance so I did songs like Who Feels It Knows It and I Know Better. About 75 per cent of the songs I do are love songs.

Can you still relate to your song ‘No Money’, or are things going well financially for you now?

(Laughs) I will always relate to it. For example, it’s not every time that I’m on the road, like in Jamaica, that I will have money on me. I still relate to it and so many people around the world do.

There are some places in the world that I have to perform that song because people are always going through financial difficulties. It’s one of the songs that are so real, and it’s my real story when I started out.

The ‘We No Worry Bout Them’ video looks like there was a real street party going on. Was that the concept of the video or was there actually a rave?

The concept was to give fans an old school vibe, something like Shabba Ranks or Ninjaman in terms of dressing and vibe. It was different from what you see girls wearing now in dance halls. We wanted to keep it clean, not too revealing, like how people dressed back in the day, you know; Mesh Marina, Kangol and Clarks. We didn’t nail it 100 per cent but I think people around the world love that song. Konshens was the one who came up with the idea.

Have you written songs for any notable Jamaican musicians?

At Penthouse Records we used to help each other write, put a line here, like with Busy Signal who helps in writing many songs; D Major, too. The other day I wrote a song for Loyal Flames for the Love Sick Riddim, a song called One More Time. I’ve also written for Ikaya. It’s something I want to get into, because sometimes I write a song and I know I sound great in it but deep down I know it’s for another artiste.

What’s your opinion on bleaching and does the song ‘Dark Skin Girl’ have anything to do with the issue?

Dark Skin Girl was meant to uplift and empower the black woman and to let her know that being black and being herself is beautiful. I’m not a big fan of bleaching, for a man or woman. Black women need to always be proud of themselves. Sometimes people give me stuff to apply on my skin but I want to know what it will do to me first. Black people should be proud; this is the best skin tone, and we should know that.

***

Quick fire questions

Can you cook?

Sort of.

What do you mean, sort of?

I can boil rice for dinner.

Do you listen to your own songs?

Only when I have to, but I hate it.

Would you rather go to a play or a musical?

A play.

Most memorable concert you ever did

No, that’s too hard to decide.

Which was the best phase in your life?

Right now. I’m doing what I always wanted to do, music. I’m travelling and changing lives through music.

Road trip with your friends or travel by air?

Road trip definitely. I prefer to drive out with friends.

Do you learn more by reading or observing?

Both. I do read, but to be honest, more observing. (Laughs)

Which is the corniest pick-up line you ever used?

I don’t know.

Do you Google yourself?

Yes, just to see if they have my current age correctly, and they do.

What would make you want to relocate, love or career?

I honestly don’t know.

The best celebrity you have ever worked with?

They’ve all been great.

Favourite pet animal?

Dog

Favourite day of the week?

Wednesday, I don’t know why

If you had powers to control the weather, what would you do?

I love the 5 o’clock sun because it is the best for photography, between 5-6pm is the best for outdoor photography. I would always make it look like that.

Which was your first camera?

A 5d Mac2

Sounds fancy, how much was it?

I saved for two years, it was Sh200,000 when I bought it.

What kind of music do you listen to?

Hip hop, and Kenyan gospel, the good ones only.

At what age was your first kiss?

14 after standard eight, I wouldn’t know if it was good because I didn’t have a reference point (laughs)

What sign are you?

Aquarius.