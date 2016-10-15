By THOMAS RAJULA

Were you a funny child growing up?

Depends on what age. When I was very young, I was simple and boring to the world, very shy, but funny to my parents. I learnt Kiswahili at our Lady of Mercy Primary School, South B. My inner comedy came out in high school in Nairobi South Nursery, Primary and Secondary School.

I was the only Khalasinga in class and they used to make fun of me, so I would roast them back. Comedy has since then been my self-defence method.

How long have you been doing comedy professionally?

It was a year of professional comedy this August. As an amateur, add another year.

Where did you start performing standup comedy?

On campus at the United States International University (USIU), but I bombed so badly at first. It was for a public speaking club event at the institution’s cafeteria. They told me I could do five minutes; I was so confident I told them I’ll do 10. They were the worst jokes ever. Looking back; my Japanese lecturer watched me, judging all Khalasingas to be the least funny people ever.

What were you studying at USIU?

My major was in International Business Administration, with concentrations in Marketing and Management.

Those aren’t far apart from comedy?

You sound like my father, “Why are you doing comedy?” I didn’t think I’d be a serious comedian at first, and I also had an 8-to-5 job and it personally felt I was wasting my life for somebody else.

How did you get on ‘Churchill Show’?

We had Culture Week on campus in March 2015 and Churchill was coming to give a speech. I thought, why not embarrass myself in front of Kenya’s biggest comedian? After my performance, Churchill came up to me and said I had really cool material, and invited me to perform at the show. So it was actually a good show.

How was your debut show on ‘Churchill Live’?

It was an average show, but to hear a few people laugh on such a big stage was just encouraging. I was very nervous and did the same jokes that I knew were good for students; I didn’t tune my jokes for this particular audience.

How has the reception of your brand of comedy been like?

The Kenyan audience is tough. I could feel judgement at the beginning, maybe based on frustrations from bad relations many have had with Indians, or just perceptions. But I found out as long as I’m funny, they stopped caring about my race.

Did the other comedians give you a hard time initially?

Someone said I smelt like chili; I retorted that he smelled like the absence of a father. Good thing, he laughed. Now we even write jokes together.

Are your jokes anecdotal or are they made up?

It’s a bit of both. A truth, and a lie that sounds like a truth; something I think, or wish, would happen.

What is your thought on tribal jokes?

I think we should own it and celebrate them because we can’t make jokes based on our cultural diversity anywhere else on this planet, and people get them. I think the intent is most important, it’s okay if it’s not hate speech.

Do you think you’re different from other comedians who use accents and gimmicks to express their jokes?

I think there’s nothing special about my jokes compared with those of other comedians, just that mine are expressed in English. Although I do think I’m intelligent and I have smart jokes.

What is the hardest thing you’ve ever done?

I was the porter boy of a hotel in Mombasa, for a month. I had interned at the hotel’s branch in Nairobi, and they told me there was a front office job opening in Mombasa. I was paid Sh500 a day and told I’d make more in tips.

What’s your best memory of being in the show?

When we went to Kisumu. Imagine going somewhere for the first time and all your friends are funny; it was lots of fun.

What’s your aspiration in this field?

To be somewhere along the lines of Louis CK., who is actually my favourite, and Dave Chappelle. Also, to have a show on TV and do a special every year.

How do you gauge whether your material is on point?