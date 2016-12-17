SHOWBUZZ: Prince Harry and his girlfriend Meghan Markle in first public sighting
Saturday December 17 2016
If you are a fan of royalty love stories then the first sighting of Prince Harry and his girlfriend Meghan Markle will definitely have you squealing with joy. After months of dating, the two have finally been seen out together in public in London enjoying a romantic date.
Prince Harry, 32, and 35-year-old Suits actress Meghan Markle, were pictured going into a theatre to catch the West End production of Peter Pan Goes Wrong.
Before that, they were seen buying a Christmas tree together although no one has photo evidence. The two began dating in June.