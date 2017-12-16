By JOSEPHINE MOSONGO

Uganda’s king of comedy, Patrick “Salvador” Idringi has revealed how his decision to start comedy came about.

Salvadore, who left a telecommunications engineering profession to pursue comedy after participating in a talent search competition in 2009, said his decision to join comedy was influenced by his then boss.

“In 2011 I didn’t get a promotion I clearly deserved. I had told myself I was going to stop doing comedy once the promotion came through. My supervisor told me that he saw my comedy career surpassing my engineering work. I resigned from work in August of that same year, and I have been getting better ever since,” Salvador said.

Going down memory lane he continued: “My father made me stick to this decision because, after telling him I want to do ‘funny things’” despite paying $800 each semester for my degree course, he said, ‘I will pray for you.’ I told myself whatever I’m doing has to work, because I can’t let this old man down.”

Salvador was an obvious stand out performer at the recently concluded Laugh Festival 2 that went down on December 11 at KICC.

Alicios Theluji releases Ya Nini video

Alicios Theluji, a DRC recording artiste based in Nairobi, has released the music video to the track titled ‘Ya Nini’. Alicios dropped the video last week on December 13 in which she features rapper Khaligraph Jones.

This is the second time Khaligraph lends his rap lyrics to a Lingala singer’s song after having featured on Christian Bella’s Ollah earlier this year. While many fans have taken a liking to the upbeat danceable love song, a few like Eddy Roy on You Tube had an issue with the video.

“Hiyo video Stanz Visuals could’ve done better,” he said. Others like Mugabe Jr had nothing but praises. He said “Dope tune, Khaligraph turns water into wine on every collabo,”

Another social media user already had another artiste in mind for Alicios to collaborate with. “Anything by Alicios is dope. She is simply amazing, can’t wait to see her collabo with Otile Brown hopefully soon,” said Pete Ngao.

Organisers expect Sh300m from beach festival

The first four days of the Diani Beach Festival culminated in a Jamhuri Day eve extravaganza that featured musical heavyweights Sauti Sol as the main act. Performing by a pool and a beautiful scenery at the beach, the band was electric as the crowd sang to every one of their songs.

The new kids on the fusion block Toto Afrique Band, reggae band Roots Connection and funk loving Beat Hogs had more than warmed up the crowd for Sauti Sol on the night with their performances earlier on keeping the multitude on their feet. Deejay sets by Pierra Makena, Fuzak, Suraj, Hypnotiq and Gloria Ansell from Hong Kong also had the crowd partying through the night.

Diani Beach Festival will continue till January 2, 2018, and also involves sky diving, beach and water sports activities, as well as fashion events.

The organisers, who have partnered with Moët & Chandon and Henessy, say holding the event could potentially pump in over Sh300 million ($3 million) directly into the economy, employ 250 locals in different capacities, as well as support the Ministry of Tourism’s agenda of promoting tourism in Kenya.

Adelle Onyango’s message to online trolls

Adelle Onyango's message to online trolls

"Be better and grow up". Onyango is not a stranger to online bullying and on occasion has been trolled by mean social media users.

“The world has enough stress you shouldn’t be one. Deal with your internal issues instead of projecting them on us. But also, those cheering online bullies need to log off and seek a better understanding of themselves, they are part of the problem,” she told Showbuzz.

Someone once DM’ed (direct message on Twitter) her and apologised for trolling her, so what was her response? “I told them to be better, now they know better.”

Two weeks ago the radio host met the Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton at the Children Global Media Summit where for several minutes they talked about the dangers of cyberbullying and the cultural differences between the UK and Kenya.

“I was nervous. When I got the email asking if I could be one of the delegates to receive her and Prince William, I thought I was dreaming. And then it happened and they are both really humble and genuinely interested in content for Generation U,” she said.

Gospel singer Slejj drops album

Gospel singer Slejj, real name, Larry Mwatia will be launching his first album on Sunday at Redeemed Gospel Church in Huruma.

Slejj has been in the industry for close to three years now and told Showbuzz that he has been working on the album since 2014 when he began doing music professionally. “I called it ‘Mali Yangu’ because everything we have belongs to God. From our talents to life itself,” he said.

At the launch, there will be special performances by Guardian Angel, his big brothers Daddy Owen and Rufftone, Size 8, J Fam, Dj MO, Dj Shiti and Mr Seed.

The album features collaborations with producer Jacky B, Rahab, Mr Seed and Daddy Owen. “The album launch kick starts this weekend but the promotional tours will be next year, however the dates have not yet been confirmed,” he said.

Cardi B gifts fiancé Offset a Rolls Royce

Hip hop recording artiste Cardi B, real name Belcalis Almanzar, set social media on fire when she bought her fiancée Offset a Rolls Royce for his 26th birthday.

The two were at a club last Wednesday night at the MacArthur in Los Angeles to celebrate Offset’s birthday.

Cardi B surprised Offset with the Rolls Royce while walking out of the club. In the video posted online, the rapper (Offset) who formed the popular hip hop trio Migos with mega hit Bad and Boujee was lost for words and tightly hugged his fiancée.

The presents were however not far from over, Cardi B also gave him a Wraith watch. She also told TMZ that she bought the presents with her own money.