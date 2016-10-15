Adele Onyango campaigns for breast cancer awareness

By JOSEPHINE MOSONGO

October is the breast cancer awareness month and Kiss 100 FM morning show host Adele Onyango decided to use the loss of her mother to the disease to help educate her celebrity friends.

Adele, who lost her mother to breast cancer four years ago, reveals to Showbuzz that since she and her sister are at a higher risk of the disease, they are always conscious about early detection all year long.

“When my mum was alive we would go for the breast cancer walks she organised. It’s been hard for us to do that stuff without her around because it makes it more apparent that she’s not here. Personally I think this is the most vocal I’ve gotten since she passed away, I hope that means I’m getting stronger,” she said.

Coincidentally, one of the celebrities she spoke to, news anchor Janet Mbugua, knew her mother.