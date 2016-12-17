BAHATI: Misunderstood or spoilt brat?

By JOSEPHINE MOSONGO

It’s been quite a tumultuous year for gospel sensation Kevin Bahati; unending drama with Willy Paul, allegations of quitting gospel music and for being a media hog. Oh, there’s also the issue of him sitting on the president’s chair... But Bahati says he has made peace with all of it and is moving on to the next chapter, a new season in his life.

On a scale of one to 10, how would you rate your career this year?

Of course I will give it the best, a 10, and the lowest would be a nine because every mistake and everything I went through I learnt from it and it made me a better person. Learning is one thing an artiste constantly needs for growth and to ensure one doesn’t repeat the mistakes.

What would you say was your peak this year?

Being the first gospel artiste to feature on Coke Studio. That was a big deal for me. Also when I made headlines for sitting on the President’s chair and got invited to State House where I had a one-on-one conversation with the head of state. It became a national discussion and split the country in the middle, was I right or wrong to do it? But at the end of the day, I knew I had done something that no artiste in the industry has ever done and I glorify God for that.

Lowest moment?

When early in the year rumour went round that I had quit gospel music. That was a lie. You can’t quit the gospel. The gospel is not an industry, it’s Christ. If you quit the gospel you quit Christ and that’s not me. I felt misquoted and misjudged.

Are there things that you accomplished this year that you hadn’t planned on?

The fact that I’m still Bahati and that I’ve made considerable steps in the gospel music scene is an accomplishment. Beyond releasing music and hits, God has helped me come out as a national brand within a short time.

What has been the biggest challenge in building your brand?

Regardless of what I have achieved and God’s blessings to me, I always want to remain grounded. The challenge has always been to remain Kevin even though people want to see Bahati the star. I like to open up to people but often times I end up feeling misjudged. It’s not easy to balance between Bahati the star and the real me because there are certain expectations people have surrounding your achievements.

So have you found a balance between Kevin and Bahati the star?

I think so. The one thing I avoid is to be swayed by the industry because times change and sometimes you feel pressured to change with the times since the industry is ever evolving. But I believe God is the same yesterday, today and forever. I want to be the same Bahati that I was when I began my music career four years ago.

You open up on social media a lot. Does it sometimes backfire on you?

Yes, because some people think that being a celebrity I’m not supposed to make mistakes and acknowledge the same. But I try not to be carried away by my standing in the industry, or to lose the virtues my mum and the church taught me. Most of us musicians, when we grow and become successful at times we walk out of the church and lose that connection we had with our foundation.

Looking back at your drama with Willy Paul, what are you feelings about it because it did take away the focus from your music

The reason I don’t like talking about other people is because I’m at a place where there’s more to just names in the gospel industry. To tell you the truth, I don’t think fans know who some of these people are, that’s why I don’t like to answer questions like these. But I think it was a time of growth, I was growing in the public eye. But I dealt with it and stopped talking about it because I moved on. I’m trying to create a new face of the gospel music, that’s why I don’t like getting lumped in with other people. I want a clean slate, that’s why I asked for forgiveness from all those people I had misunderstandings with. I’m going to a bigger platform and I don’t want to keep doing and talking about the same things.

What is the lesson that you are carrying with you from 2016?

I’ve learnt a lot this year. I’ve grown so much and seen my mistakes, and not the petty ones that everyone knows. There were bigger mistakes like missing out on the Groove Awards. I learnt how to react to stuff more so on social media, stuff like what to post on social media and what not to post. I learnt I had to focus on my life and my calling and not to be swayed by which musician is doing what. God has given me such an amazing fanbase and I felt I was letting it down by being stuck on the same issues. I’m ready for a new season now.

Do you think it will get to a point where your fans will get tired of your apologies?

No. Life is a journey, it is not a stage. I’m not promising to be perfect. I apologise because I’m willing to be a better person and my wish would be for my fans to embrace that. I apologise because I know I’m a role model to young people. Sending an apology is saying sorry to God.

How did you land the collaboration with Jemimah Thiong’o?

That’s the only woman that I have ever requested for a collaboration with; reason being she has been a role model and an inspiration to me for so long. She is one of my favourite musicians. She’s always stood in her virtues and fought for the gospel. We started recording the song in early 2015.

How come it took so long?

We really prayed for it because we needed a real song, we didn’t want a song because of a hit. We wanted to sing for God and that’s why it took long.

When you called her were you afraid she would decline?

I didn’t call her, we met in person and I asked her to pray for that project too. This is the only collaboration I’ve ever desired in the gospel industry. I recorded my part last year and she did hers this year. And that’s why I felt like after Mama and Barua, that’s the realest song I’ve written.

Why do you think secular artistes are singing better gospel songs? Are you afraid that they might take over?

They are not singing better gospel songs, who told you that? The gospel is the spirit of God in the music. Also, I’m not afraid of them. Gospel is Christ and the only way you can take over a kingdom is by joining it. Join God and get saved. That’s the only way.

Have you talked to Bien since he blasted you for your ‘apology for letting down the gospel’ Instagram post?

He is my friend, he called and we laughed about it. But you know what, I wasn’t following the whole discussion or reading the comments.

Jay Maasai was one of the people who commented...

Most people comment to get mileage because they are growing musicians, maybe he needed publicity. If I feel we are not at the same level I won’t spend my time answering some stuff. But I respect Bien and I consider him a legend. It wasn’t personal for him or a stunt. You know he came before me and I need blessings from the “fathers” who’ve been in the industry longer than I have.

***

QUICK FIRE QUESTIONS

Do you have a girlfriend?

No.

Who’s your best friend?

(Diana) Marua (Rumoured to be his girlfriend).

Favourite food?

Chapo Dondo.

Really?

I buy the chapos and make the beans myself.

How many times do you pray in a day?

More than four.

What’s your Christmas wish?

That I grow more in the Lord.

Do you buy gifts for yourself?

No, must be the ghetto mentality.

How can someone get special attention from you?

Feed me.

Do you ever get used to being a celebrity?

No.

What’s your lucky number?

Seven.

When was the last time you took a matatu?

Two years ago.

Can you change a flat tyre?

Sure.

Do you know first aid?

Does praying for someone count?

Can you name all 47 counties?

No.

Who do you go to for advice?

My pastor.