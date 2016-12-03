By JOSEPHINE MOSONGO

More by this Author

For the past couple of weeks there has been a raging debate in the gospel music industry over what is truly considered substance by local gospel artistes. The argument was further fuelled by Barua singer Bahati when he took it upon himself to apologise to Kenyans on behalf of gospel musicians for “Letting down the gospel of Christ.”

However, Sauti Sol’s Bien Aime Baraza rubbished that apology and termed it a publicity stunt. Part of Baraza’s biting Instagram message to Bahati read:

“…Also who told you to speak on behalf of gospel musicians! There are plenty of gospel artistes who are doing God’s work with anointing as they should. So stop roping an entire industry into your publicity stunts. It just makes Kenyan musicians in general look bad…”

It seems Bien might have been right about Bahati’s post being a publicity stunt because on Thursday evening, he (Bahati) put up a poster of his new song with singer Jemimmah Thiong’o that was to be released on Friday.