When did you start taking music seriously?

Around 2001 when I was in form three, but I first fell in love with music when I was 12, singing in the church choir. My fascination with harmony has never faded. Things started getting serious when I joined Voice in the Light, a Christian Union choir that also gave rise to Sauti Sol, Pent Harmony, Votaries and many other groups. I started teaching choir in form two and really got into it in form three.

What have you learnt from your musical journey?

Persistence and staying true to what you believe in, even when it does not work out well. You have to be available and ready for the opportunity when it comes your way. My entire career has been about heartfelt music. I did not sell out just to make it in the industry.

I was part of the boy band Pent Harmony and we came very close to mainstream success but broke up before we got there. Nonetheless, I never gave up. I kept going and, finally, here I am. The years have also kept me humble, if I got it too quickly, the success could have gone into my head. Now I have learnt enough to stay grounded.

Maisha Superstar was a major platform for you. How did you get into it?

Eric Wainana knew my work so he recommended me to Nameless, who then took me in and ended up being my mentor on the show. It was tough, I was always under the threat of eviction, but thanks to his advice, I kept pushing on. After a while, I realised own compositions were my strong point because I could express them better. So I made the decision to compete with original material. The songs you write from your heart are the songs that connect with people. I think that is what elevated me to third position in the competition.

What would you say has been your biggest achievement?

Watching the young musicians that I mentored become famous while they are in school. Redfourth Choir started out as my high school outreach programme where I would volunteer my time to train young musicians. The Kuliko Jana collabo they did with Sauti Sol has really put them on the map and encouraged them to pursue music. Although I look forward to more success as a solo artiste, I think investing in the next generation is the most important thing.

What else have you achieved in your music career?

I toured Norway with my group Pent Harmony, and it was great to see people outside the country appreciate our music. I also got a partial scholarship to go to Berklee School of Music in Boston after a vigorous selection process. Unfortunately, I couldn’t take it up because I couldn’t foot the rest of the bill, but the incident inspired me to start the Redfourth Academy of Music.

It was disappointing because Berklee was my lifelong dream, but it made me want to build a Berklee for Africa. Redfourth is for all students with a dream who cannot afford Berklee. At the time, I was broke. I approached a friend of mine who agreed to invest in my dream. Thanks to him, the dream grew wings and is soaring. About 80 per cent of our students are on scholarship.

We have also expanded our high school outreach programme, Redfourth Chorus, to include other schools. The aim is to impact and inspire the next generation through music.

The Redfourth Chorus has also had a very good year...

Yes, we have! The year was great for us, and we have closed it with a bang. The Redfourth Chorus has been very busy this holiday season performing at malls and Christmas events across the country. Redfourth chorus is a vocal performance training programme conducted by my school, the Redfourth Academy of Music.

The students have each graduated with level four vocal training and we have recently given them certificates to certify that. They have learnt how to express themselves and how to be better musicians. They have also made some money which they will donate to a charity of their choice next year.

What does music mean to you?

Music is everything; it is my avenue to share my deepest thoughts — things I would never have the courage to share any other way. Like my song ‘Lem na’ (Pray for Me) which talks about my fears, and about my parents, in a way I wouldn’t be able to narrate face to face. By channelling my gratitude to my parents through that piece, I was able to voice the thoughts of other people. There are many people who call up their parents after listening to Lem na.

Why did you do it in Dholuo? What has been the reaction?

My command of Luo is very poor, because I was brought up in Nairobi. But from an early age I learnt that it is a very musical language. The song just sounded nice in Luo, but it was a real gamble. Ultimately, people have come to connect with the emotion rather than the lyrics. I was writing it for my parents in a language they feel at home with, but it has connected with people who do not even speak the language. Music has a way of connecting people, tearing down our boundaries and showing us just how similar we are.

Do Kenyan artistes take voice coaching seriously?

It’s a slow uptake, because many still over rely on autotune software to polish their vocals in the studio and play back tracks in performances. However, artistes are beginning to see the value of giving a powerful vocal performance. I am currently taking Sauti Sol, Vivian and several pop artistes through master classes, and they are open to it.

I’m sure it will show in their performances. Even if you are a superstar, you still need a voice coach to take care of your voice in terms of what you eat, how high or low you sing. As an artiste, your voice is your asset, and if you want to use it for a long time, you need a voice coach.

You made it to the ‘Top 40 Under 40 list’ this year. How does that feel?

I am truly humbled. It’s a challenge to continue with the work of making sure children and the youth have an avenue to express themselves. We should encourage the youth to get into arts and particularly music, for the pure joy of it. They should use their gifts to speak about issues that affect them and, by so doing, shape a better world.

The award is something I will cherish forever.

What is next for Filah?

I have been focusing my energy on the chorus and the school. It’s been tricky but I have finally found my balance and will be releasing new solo material starting January 2017. The future is bright for Redfourth and myself. We are going to be releasing their debut album and also run more free singing lessons across the country.

What advice can you give up-and-coming artistes?

Focus more on the spirit of music, do not do it for fame or money; share something special with your audience every time you perform. Stay humble even as you strive for higher things. I also look forward to a time when all genres of music will have their space.

We are a big population and we need to diversify our airplay to be all-inclusive.