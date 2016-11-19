Daddy Owen to celebrate 15 years in the industry

By JOSEPHINE MOSONGO

Musician Owen Mwatia, popularly known as Daddy Owen will hold a three-day concert to commemorate 15 years in the industry.

The 'Vanity' hit maker will entertain fans at the KICC from the December 2 to 4. On December 2, he will hold a corporate show followed by the Malaika Disability Walk on the 3rd which falls on the World Disability Day.

The Malaika Tribute Awards are also scheduled on the same day in the evening from 6 to 10 pm. On the 4th, Owen plans to hold a family show and also award his fans with goodies as an early Christmas gift.

Asked what he feels is his biggest contribution to the music industry so far. Owen told Showbuzz: “That would be to the persons living with disability. I think I’m the only musician who parts with Sh1 million each year because the 10 winners of the Malaika Tribute Awards each get Sh100,000,” he said.