BUZZXTRA: Style by Alphy

By KAREN MBUYA MURIUKI

20-year-old Elvis Alfayo from Eldoret, who goes by Alphy is the man behind the fashion and lifestyle blog Style with Alphy. He talks to KAREN MURIUKI about his blog and trying to make it in a competitive field

I was born and raised in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County. This is where I still reside. Growing up, I was very cheeky, probably because I’m the last born. I had an enjoyable childhood.

Fashion and style have been a passion for me throughout my life. I was privileged to grow up in a family deemed trendy. I knew fashion was something I would do, though I wasn’t sure which area specifically, seeing as it is a broad subject.

I actually wanted to be a model at some point. The fact that I’m short was a disadvantage for me but that did not discourage my ambitions. Late last year, immediately after I finished my high school education, I developed an interest in blogging. Earlier on, I did not understand what it involved, but after a lot of research, consultations with fashion bloggers that I knew, the idea began growing on me. When I was finally ready I opened my blog.

I once read an article on a newspaper about the few number of male bloggers in the fashion industry. This really challenged me and increased my interest in blogging in the long run. Fashion is everything to me. It is something that I grew up loving, which was a pro for me. If you do what you love, the results will be good because you will get to create a lot of time and put a lot of zeal into it.

Blogging is a full time job for me at the moment, though I plan on pursuing a bachelor’s degree in business and commerce soon. I hope to balance both books and fashion at the same time. Last year, I got to work with award-winning blogger Silvia Njoki. I appeared on her fashion column on My Network.

That was a great achievement for me, seeing as I was only 19 years old. It really boosted my confidence and passion in fashion. That same year, I got to work with other stylists, where I made appearances on other fashion-related articles.

I have also gotten the chance to talk about fashion on a number of television shows. All these things are great opportunities for me because I am still a young person in the industry who is trying to grow.



How we handle the challenges in our lives sets us apart from others. The biggest challenge for me right now is the lack of capital to finance the running of my blog. A lot is required for this purpose.

Another challenge I face in my business is the government restrictions to take photos in some areas of the country. This is something I believe affects my fellow bloggers.

However, it is by God’s grace I am where I am today. I choose not to focus on the challenges, because that will keep me from achieving the goals that I have set in life.



I draw my inspiration from many fashion enthusiasts in Kenya and beyond. Silvia Njoki mentored and guided me along the way to be who I am. I admire her sense of style, as well as the brand that she has been able to build for herself.

I also look up to Ian Mussilli, who is a fashion blogger as well. I love his sense of style and how he does his work. Internationally, Siya Beyile cuts it for me.

He is the founder of The Threaded Man in South Africa, and is an entrepreneur as well as a creative director. It is my hope that I will be greater than him in the near future.



Consistency is key. That is something that has been a continuous lesson all through for me. I have to provide my readers with the latest trends, and failure to do so, means failing my readers. I have also learnt to be patient in my work as well.



My blog is not limited to fashion and lifestyle. I have recently introduced segments to guide, educate and entertain my readers, something that is done on a weekly basis.

My blog also aims to empower the youth by giving them a platform to explain to others more about themselves and what they do. It encourages them to reach for their goals and never give up along the way.

This way, I’m able to give back to the society in every capacity because it (society) is what has moulded me to be who I am. I frequently host events as well.



I work with different photographers because I get to weigh in on their best works before drawing conclusions. I however, mostly work with Kim’s Photography here in Eldoret. They know and understand the kind of pictures I like for my blog.

I tend to believe that my style is what sets me apart from other fashion bloggers. My style description is simple, but smart. I dress in what I like and what I feel comfortable in.

Another thing that sets me apart from other bloggers is the fact that I use my blog to create awareness on social issues that affect our society. As I said, it provides a platform that brings different people together.



Most of my clothes are custom-made. I get to work with different designers in Eldoret and other towns as well. I opt for thrifted clothes also because they are unique in their own way, and are affordable too. I shop from boutiques as well.

I jog each morning to keep fit and maintain my fitness. I eat healthy food as well, because I am a lifestyle blogger. I cannot preach water and drink wine.

I eat fat free foods, salads, and drink a lot of water. The recently opened Java in my home town is my new favourite joint. Thank God they finally remembered us. (Laughs). I like milkshakes, and mashed potatoes and grilled pork is my favourite meal combination.



My day involves going for a run as soon as I wake up, which is usually at 6 am. I then take a shower, have breakfast and go to my work station, which is normally in the house. I always read the Bible and pray before embarking on anything.

I then check my e-mails, prepare to-do-lists, then the activities start, depending on the day. I never go to sleep knowing I have unfinished work.