By SHARON MWANGI

The rainy season is upon us so you know what that means: it’s time to layer up people!

Layering allows you to look trendy, fashionable but still stay warm. It’s also super effective for this unpredictable Kenyan weather where one moment it’s bone-chilling and next minute the sun is out in all its glory.

The first thing you need to achieve a proper layered look is a cute, warm sweater. You can be as adventurous as you can be with the print, colours and even texture; be it cotton, wool or fur. If a sweater is too much for you then a turtle neck is the way to go.

Duster coats are a new trend that’s slowly catching on so you definitely need one in your closet. They come in various lengths, knee or ankle (floor) length but the longer the better.

You can choose whether to layer the sweater with a duster coat or a fur coat. The only thing to be careful about is layering fur with fur. If you decide to go fur for the sweater, then don’t do a fur jacket as well.