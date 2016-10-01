By SHARON MWANGI

With new makeup trends such as contouring making the waves, the industry is awash with many different products and craze making it hard for you to figure out what you actually need. No matter your skin type, these items are bound to transform and spruce up your every day makeup look and leave you looking and feeling good.

1. Primer:

This is especially important for those with oily skin type. Primer is used before foundation to prime skin so it controls oil and mattifies the skin as well as prolonging foundation wear.

2. Foundation:

The only tricky thing about foundation is finding the perfect shade for your skin colour. It’s advisable to visit a beauty store and try on different shades so as to find the suitable one for your skin. You also need to consider the type of coverage you’re looking to find; full or medium. Finish off the look with pressed powder and highlight or apply blush on your cheeks and your skin is bound to look smooth, even and beautiful.

3. Mascara and eyeliner:

They say that the eyes are the windows to the soul, so why not spruce them up a bit. Find a mascara that fits your needs; either adding length or volume to your eyelashes. As for eyeliner, it might be a bit cumbersome especially trying to achieve the perfect cat-eye so let YouTube be your friend. There are plenty of tutorials to show you just how to do it.

4. Eyebrow gel/powder and concealer:

Let your eyebrows speak for you by making sure they look fabulous at all times. However, before you invest in any eyebrow products, make sure you visit your beautician and get them tweezed, threaded or waxed. Concealer is not only great for finish off the eyebrows but also for those with either dark under eyes or spots around the lip area. The great thing about these products is that they sometimes come as a 2-in-1 palette so you save a few coins, win-win!

5. Lipstick and lip liner:

If there’s anything that should absolutely not be missing from your makeup bag it’s lipstick or lip liner. You use it to line your lips before applying lipstick or just use it on its own for a more subtle look. Lipstick comes in various forms and colour from various brands but matte lipstick is guaranteed to serve you better. Be adventurous with your colour choices but if you prefer to keep things simple, then go with a basic red lip that will make your teeth look whiter and your face brighter.