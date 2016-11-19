Gilad, Wendy Kimani set  for Israel and Amsterdam tour

By JOSEPHINE MOSONGO

MUSICIANS GILAD and Wendy Kimani have released the video to their new song titled 'Usiende'.

Speaking during an exclusive showing of the video, Gilad was hopeful that their new project would appeal to a wider international audience. The two will also launch the video in Amsterdam where Kimani relocated after getting married as well as Israel where Gilad is originally from.

“Unajua was that song that started music for me, and the biggest song for me and Wendy in Kenya which probably got us established. 'Usiende' being in English will, with any luck have an international appeal,” said Gilad.

On December 10, as part of the 'Usiende' tour campaign, Gilad revealed that they will both perform at the Kenyan embassy in Israel for the Jamuhuri Day celebrations. After that they will hold a show dubbed Gilad and Wendy Live in Israel then proceed to Amsterdam.