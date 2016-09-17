Gilad and Dela dedicate song to fallen soldiers

By JOSEPHINE MOSONGO

More by this Author

Singers Gilad and Dela have teamed up to do a song dedicated at the fallen heroes who have died while serving the country.

The song, Nakuahidi (I promise you) also honours Kenyans who lost their lives due to terrorism like Westgate and Garissa University college victims.

“As an Israeli there’s a connection to soldiers, I served in the army which is where I met my wife. This came together over time because I have been on both sides; I have lost friends as well so I know the feeling. I wrote the song around the time soldiers were killed in Somalia and no one knew who was killed. It’s the families that have to live with that,” he told Showbuzz.

The song, released Thursday night, proved to be a favourite while the video mostly tugged at people’s heartstrings. Felix Ong’ondo wrote; “Oh my! This song got me in tears, good work Gilad and Dela, I’m loving it?” while Robby wrote “Smash hit!! I have cried, enjoyed the rythm, the voices, storyline... Great great work guys!!!?”