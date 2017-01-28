Local movies galore as Nairobi Film Festival launches
The first edition of the Nairobi Film Festival went down last week and Kenyans have an array of movies to choose from seeing as it will be held over two weekends; January 26-28 and February 3-5. The 2016 award winning film Kati Kati made quite the impression on its premiere at the festival with a huge turnout recorded at Prestige Plaza.
Kati Kati won the FIPRESCI (International Federation of Film Critics) prize for the discovery programme at the Toronto International Film Festival 2016 (TIFF 2016).
Other films which will be showing in various cinemas include Battle of the Sacred Tree, Ndoto Za Elibidi, Bait, The Last Fight, Mad Love, award winning film Nairobi Half Life,Maria and Dangerous Affair.