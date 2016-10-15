Kantai denies alcoholism claims

Kantai, who a while back took a break from music to “deal with domestic life and personal issues” has always shied away from speaking or acknowledging the issue. But his manager who goes by the name Cyreh Pragmatic told Showbuzz the only thing Kantai has to say about the allegations is “Mi ni Kantai hajali G (I’m Kantai, I don’t care.)”

“The blogs make it look like alcohol has taken over his life, there was just a photo of a beer mug with keg in it and all of a sudden there is propaganda that he has hit rock bottom. Those might not even be recent photos. People have this perception of who Kantai is supposed to be rather than who he is, he deals with a lot of issues that people don’t know about and he doesn’t open up to anyone easily,” he said.