Kati Kati, Sue and Jonnie top 2017 Kalasha Awards

It was glitz and glam at this year’s Kalasha International Awards which was dominated by the film Kati Kati and television series Sue na Jonnie.

The television drama series Sue na Jonnie subdued the competition and won all the categories they were nominated for.

The overwhelmed but happy winners walked away with their gold painted statuettes on Saturday night at a red carpet event held at Crowne Plaza Hotel, Nairobi.

Kati Kati carried the day but fell short of grabbing Best Actor and Actress categories where Elsaphan Njora and Nyokabi Githaiga lost to Frank Kimani and Anita Nthenya respectively.

The film won five awards for Best Director of Photography (Andrew Mungai), Best Director (Mbithi Masya) and Best Editor (Louiza Wanjiku). It was also feted with the Best Special Effects Award and Best Feature Film.

Newly married actress Catherine Kamau, popularly known for her role as Celina in Mother In-Law television series, was voted the Best Actress in a TV Drama for the show Sue Na Jonnie while Martin Githinji scooped the Best Actor in a TV Drama award.

Speaking to ActScene, Kamau said the award was a long time coming, eight years to be precise. “In my mind I was the best actress but I never used to believe in awards until today. I’m glad I have been recognised.”

She added that she hopes her award will give all upcoming actors a chance to believe in what they do. “Many of them tell me I am the best, yet I had never won an award, it means a lot to me.”

Her husband Philip Karanja and Abel Mutua who created the show Sue na Jonnie also walked away with awards for the show Hullabaloo Estate in Best Comedy.

Other big winners of the night were XYZ Show which won the Best Animation Award and Faiba commercial that was voted the Best TV Commercial.

Kalasha is an annual awards ceremony by Kenya Film Commission (KFC) to honour deserving filmmakers. The inaugural awards were held in 2010 and subsequent awards are held yearly in the last quarter of the year.

According to KFC Chairman Chris Foot, the awards received the biggest entries since its inception.

“We had 237 entries which made it the biggest entries of Kalasha and as a commission I believe it is our way of giving the industry a thank you for what they have done and also appreciate the unsung heroes,” Mr Foot told ActScene.

His counterpart from Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB) Chief Executive, Ezekiel Mutua was also excited for being one of the founders of the award ceremony.