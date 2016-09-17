SHOWBUZZ: Kenyan actor finalist at TLC’s ‘Next Great Presenter’
Kenyan actor and entertainer Charlie Karumi is in the running to become TLC’s Next Great Presenter. Karumi is not only in the “Lucky 13” but a third semifinalist in the competition and he is quite optimistic that he will bag the ultimate prize.
I feel thrilled to have been selected, TLC is arguably the biggest and most successful lifestyle entertainment channel and it’s in the big leagues,” he says. “Out of the many people who sent their videos in from all over the continent, they picked Little ol’ Charlie to be among the Final 13. I always thought 13 was unlucky number… guess I was wrong!” he said.
The 25-year-old will be heading to a boot camp in South Africa with the other 12 contestants where they will compete for the number one spot. We wish you all the best, Karumi.