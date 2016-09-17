SHOWBUZZ: Kenyan actor finalist at TLC’s ‘Next Great Presenter’

By JOSEPHINE MOSONGO

Kenyan actor and entertainer Charlie Karumi is in the running to become TLC’s Next Great Presenter. Karumi is not only in the “Lucky 13” but a third semifinalist in the competition and he is quite optimistic that he will bag the ultimate prize.

I feel thrilled to have been selected, TLC is arguably the biggest and most successful lifestyle entertainment channel and it’s in the big leagues,” he says. “Out of the many people who sent their videos in from all over the continent, they picked Little ol’ Charlie to be among the Final 13. I always thought 13 was unlucky number… guess I was wrong!” he said.