Khaligraph sought Bongo’s Bella on Instagram for their collabo

“We’d never met before, we linked up on Instagram where he contacted me. He wanted me to go to Tanzania to record the song and he’d sent me the track to lace a verse on it. But I couldn’t travel at the time because I was just releasing 'Naked' at the time which was still delicate so I asked him to come record in my studio,” he told Showbuzz. “We had a great vibe from the start. I’ve had a chance to work with a lot of artistes but Bella is exceptional. Tanzanians mean business, they are dedicated. The amount of money they spend on their business… industry yao ilishakubali. Here, we are still trying to convince people that music is a business,” he said.