By JOSEPHINE MOSONGO

Last week reggae DJ Tsunami shared a pretty scathing Facebook post accusing DJ Kriss Darlin’ of “cheating clubs, playing the same songs since the mid 90’s and performing at shows with very low turnouts.”

In the post, which has since been taken down but not before social media users took screenshots of it said:

“You keep cheating these clubs, you take their money for a few weeks and only send your young inexperienced boys because you are somewhere else… It’s about time someone exposes you. You are shameless, selfish, greedy, a coward and backstabber…”

According to a source, the bad blood between Kriss Darlin’ and Tsunami started when the former was invited to deejay at Club Offroad where Tsunami also performs. Apparently Darlin’s performance was exceptional which drove the night’s sales up and overshadowed Tsunami.