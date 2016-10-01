New Girl Group in town - Band Beca
There is a new girl group in town and if the reactions to their new song is anything to go by, then fans better brace themselves for an overload of cuteness and matching outfits. Former back ground vocalists Becky Sangolo and Carol Kamweru, who together go by the moniker Band BeCa recently released their debut single 'Toka' and fans are loving it.
On YouTube Ray Kibet wrote “What an instant hit,” while Maurry Cindy said “These girls can sing, this song is fire,”
The duo apparently is going to shake things up in the industry.