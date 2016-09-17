Nyashinski excited to work with Trey Songz
It’s proving to be quite the year for rapper Nyashinski who made a comeback this year after a very long hiatus from the Kenyan music scene. The former Kelptomaniacs member came back with a bang in May with the release of the single “Now You Know” which became an instant hit.
He later had an outstanding performance at the Plot concert and now, he is expected to perform alongside American Grammy Award winning artiste Trey Songz who will feature in the fourth season of Coke Studio.
Nyashinski put up a photo of Trey Songz on his Instagram page and wrote: “I’m humbled and excited for the opportunity to be working with Trey Songz among other talented African artistes at Coke Studio this year! Thank you God and Coca Cola-Africa and everyone who made this possible. This is only the beginning. I don’t take my blessings for granted.”