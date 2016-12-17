SHOWBUZZ: ‘Nyonyo’ singer blasted for vile and disgusting song

Last week, Kenyans on social media re-discovered a song that is supposedly in the gospel category titled "Nyonyo" by artiste SBJ and it seems to rile up whoever listens to it. Although the song was posted on YouTube last year in May, it all of a sudden got attention and quickly trended to number three on the video sharing platform. Many Kenyans are not convinced that it is a gospel song and have rubbished it as a ploy to get attention, adding fuel to the criticism of the gospel fraternity which is always being attacked for lacking substantial content.