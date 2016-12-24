Rapper Kimya forcing a collabo with Khaligraph?
If there is one thing rapper Kimya or Kimya Khalifa does not like, it’s to be ignored.
He does not have the patience for it especially when he is not getting attention from a fellow rapper that he really wants to work with. It seems Kimya, Bamboo’s little brother, and Khaligraph, were in talks for a collaboration but things stalled and he (Kimya) appeared to be forcing the issue on Facebook on the 'Micasa Sucasa' rapper’s timeline.
“Yo tufanye kazi. Quit with the strangeness homie. Ama you want it to become beef? Cause we can do that too. I ain’t asking again lil homie. I can give you a free track or we can do it at your spot...,” he wrote on Khaligraph’s Facebook post and Khaligraph has not replied yet.