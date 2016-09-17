SHOWBUZZ: Is Victoria Kimani taking jabs at Huddah Monroe?

By JOSEPHINE MOSONGO

Chocolate City musician Victoria Kimani has finally released her first Swahili song off her soon to be released album, Safari. But in the first verse, it sounds as if Kimani is taking a jab at socialite Huddah Monroe for allegedly dating older men. In part, the verse goes:

“Ujue natoka mbali /Victoria Kimani nani /wanajua mi ni nani/…sihanyi mabuda/ mimi sio Huddah… (Know that I have come so far, Victoria Kimani, they know who I am, I don’t go after old men, I’m not Huddah...”

However Huddah recently posted photos of the man in her life and he is a far cry from old or wrinkly. In one of the photos that she posted of him she wrote:

“Love is a very beautiful thing, been guarding my heart for too long because everything I do flows from it plus I’m scared of getting hurt. But I guess this is it, he got me feeling some type of way. Nimeingia na miguu zote mbili.”

The track features Congolese band, Airline. Kimani gives credit to rapper Abbas for helping her with the swahili bits of the song