SHOWBUZZ: Jimmy Gait seals new partnership deal with city hotel

By JOSEPHINE MOSONGO

Singer Jimmy Gait has sealed a deal with After 40 Hotel that will see him become the brand ambassador of the establishment that is about six months old. The partnership was announced last week at the hotel located on Biashara Street, Nairobi.

“I discovered the After 40 Hotel on a random Sunday as I was driving through town. After a while I became a regular customer and our relationship grew from there. I feel like this partnership is very strategic at this point in my career,” he told Showbuzz.

The Cool Your Temper singer however kept mum on exactly how much he will be making from the deal.