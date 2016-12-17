SHOWBUZZ: Jimmy Gait seals new partnership deal with city hotel
Singer Jimmy Gait has sealed a deal with After 40 Hotel that will see him become the brand ambassador of the establishment that is about six months old. The partnership was announced last week at the hotel located on Biashara Street, Nairobi.
“I discovered the After 40 Hotel on a random Sunday as I was driving through town. After a while I became a regular customer and our relationship grew from there. I feel like this partnership is very strategic at this point in my career,” he told Showbuzz.
The Cool Your Temper singer however kept mum on exactly how much he will be making from the deal.
“Of course I know my fans are curious about the exact details of the deal. Unfortunately, I can’t reveal much for obvious reasons, but we will continue rolling out different projects. This is just the beginning, there are many other deals we are negotiating with different entities which we shall unveil in due time, so watch this space,” he said.