SHOWBUZZ: Rapper Bamzigi in a daily weight loss struggle

By JOSEPHINE MOSONGO

Veteran rapper Bamzigi has revealed that he is struggling with weight issues and has been on a diet to lose a few kilos in order to get back to his former body size.

Bamzigi, on his Instagram, admitted that he is not in the best shape and is looking forward to having a flat stomach again.

“My diet’s been going well so far, I’ve lost around seven kilograms but I’ve still got a long way to go until I get back to my flat line tummy look. Go figure, you quit taking drugs and all of a sudden it takes you 10 minutes to put on one freaking sock because you’ve gotten too darn fat. (Very noticeable in my latest music video, I’m looking too flabby I admit hence the diet),” he wrote, further saying that “In rehab they warned that for ex-addicts simple stuff like eating can easily turn into a cross addiction problem, luckily I’m not there yet…”

Speaking to Showbuzz, Bamzigi says he is now 91kg and even though he has shed a few kilos he is still not happy with his waist line.