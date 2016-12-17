SHOWBUZZ: Singer Marya’s expecting a New Year baby
Remember singer Marya? Well, she is about to become a mother for the first time and in true celebrity fashion she did the “unveiling” with a pregnancy photo shoot. Marya and her boyfriend who is simply known as “Kevoh” are yet to find out the sex of the baby and will not be sharing its name either any time soon. She is due in a month’s time but has not yet had a baby shower.
“No one else will know the strength of my love for you, after all, you’re the only one who knows what my heart sounds like from the inside,” wrote Marya in the caption to one of her photos on Instagram baring her belly.
The "Chokoza" singer has not released a song in four years but revealed that she will is working on some music.