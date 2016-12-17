SHOWBUZZ: Tina Kaggia quits radio

By JOSEPHINE MOSONGO

Classic 105’s mid-morning presenter Tina Kaggia on Friday announced that she will be leaving radio but “not for good”.

The pint-sized presenter, who is married to comedian Masanduku Jnr, said posted on Facebook that she needs “to step back for a minute and focus on greater things.”

“...I have hang my gloves. Not for good. For an extremely short while. I live for radio. I breathe for it. But at times you need to step back for a minute and focus on greater things,” she wrote.

“So for now I am leaving Radio Africa. I absolutely love each and everyone there. But I need to flap my wings... Maina Kageni, Churchill, Larry Asego, Nick Odhiambo, I have worked with you guys for years and I love you deeply. You guys taught me everything I know about radio.”