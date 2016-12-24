Soul For Real’s ugly back stage brawl

By JOSEPHINE MOSONGO

Popular 1990s American boy band Soul 4 Real was last week in the country for a show at the Carnivore that was meant to take revellers down memory lane, but their performance, which was disastrous to say the least, saw them booed off the stage.

The 'Candy Rain' hit makers performance was so bad that fans started booing them less than an hour into their performance forcing the show’s MC Makbul to intervene. They tried to come back on stage but that only made things worse and were booed again as fans chanted “We want (DJ) Pinye,” when they tried to ask the fans, who had paid Sh5,000 to attend the show what they wanted.

But while things were bad on stage, they were ugly backstage where we are informed the brothers Christopher Sherman Dalyrimple aka Choc, Andre “Dre” Lamont Dalyrimple aka KD, Brian “Bri” Augustus Dalyrimple, and Jason “Jase” Oliver Dalyrimple aka Jase4real got into a fist fight that took the intervention of bouncers.

Apparently, one of the members blasted the other three for changing the set they had agreed on saying that was the reason the show “sucked”. The other three did not take it kindly.