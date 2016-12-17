Soulja Boy arrested for firearm possession

Rapper Soulja Boy was last week arrested for having a gun at his Hollywood Hills home. According to TMZ, police found a firearm inside his house after receiving a Crime Stoppers tip. The rapper was banned from owning a firearm following an earlier arrest.

In 2014, he was detained for carrying a loaded gun when police pulled him over on suspicion of ignoring a stop sign. The 26-year-old rapper, real name DeAndre Cortez Way, was behind one of the biggest dance styles with his first single Crank That in 2007.