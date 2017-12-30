SHOWBUZZ: Is there drama brewing around the royal wedding?

By JOSEPHINE MOSONGO

There is already a bit of drama surrounding the upcoming royal wedding. When Prince Harry recently spoke to BBC about how he spent Christmas with his fiancée Meghan Markle, some of his comments did not go down well with the Suits older sister.

“It was fantastic. She really enjoyed it. The family loved having her there,” he said in the interview. “I think we’ve got one of the biggest families that I know of and every family is complex as well. She’s done an absolutely amazing job, she’s getting in there and it’s the family that I suppose she never had,”

The last line seemed to have upset Samantha Markle, Meghan’s estranged sister whom they haven’t had contact in over a decade, and took to twitter to call out Prince Harry.

“Actually she has a large family who were always there with her and for her. Our household was very normal and when dad and Doria divorced, we all made it so it was like she had two houses. No one was estranged, she was just too busy. Read my book complete with facts and photos,” she said in the first tweet.

“Meg’s family (our family) is complete with sister, brother, aunts, uncles, cousins, and the glue of our family, our amazing completely self-sacrificing father. She always had this family. Marrying merely extends it,” she wrote.

***

ZARI TO HAMISA MOBETTO: WHICH MAN WILL EVER WANT YOU?

Ugandan socialite and businesswoman Zari Hassan has had enough of model Hamissa Mobetto’s jabs and insults and she is not taking them lying down anymore. Zari, Diamond Platnumz’ girlfriend and mother of his two children went bare knuckled on Hamissa on social media and put her in her place.

In several posts on Snapchat, Zari told off Hamissa for being a home wrecker adding that no man would ever want her.

“Bora mimi changudoa mzee niliye na mafanikio na bado ananipenda kuliko kijana wa miaka 20+ mama uliyeachwa solemba mara mbili na tuzo juu #MchepukoUsioNaAKili #MweweWaMwaka,” Zari wrote on Snapchat.

“Kijana, kijana kila siku kijana, kijana na mzuri lakini huwezi kutafuta mwanaume wa kwako mwenyewe namna changudoa usivyojiamini, Kama unajiamini na uzuri na akili basi acha tuone mwanaume gani atakutaka baada ya dramahizi, baby daddy 3 loading ukiwa na miaka 20+ atakuwa mjinga pia,” Zari continued in her stinging message.

But she was not done yet. She added “Sio wewe uliyelia social media ukidai Lulu kakuibia bwana’ko lakini umegeuka kufanya hicho hicho ulicholilia wakati unajua inavyouma, Mungu hawezi kubariki furaha yako juu ya maumivu ya mwanamke mwingine ng’oo!”

She finally finished by saying that Diamond had come back to his senses and that she has moved on and forgiven him.

“Unaweza kupost picha zote za nyuma ukiwa nae, lakini tayari nimekwisha msamehe makosa yake yaliyopita. Siwezi kubadilisha historia, nimechukulia kawaida naendelea kujenga maisha yangu ya kesho. Uchawi wote unaisha nguvu na sasa anarudi kwa akili zake kumrudia,” Zari said.

***

NAVY KENZO’S AIKA SHOWS OFF POST BABY BODY ON SOCIAL MEDIA

It has been about three weeks since Tanzanian singer Aika Marealle, one half of Navy Kenzo gave birth and it looks like she is already back to her pre-baby body shape.

The new celebrity mother welcomed baby Gold three weeks ago and shared the joyous news on Instagram with her over 855, 000 fans.

She has also been posting videos and photos of herself and her fans are loving how quickly she shed off her pregnancy weight.

Reneeezra wrote “snapback queen,” while Merly Wambui asked “Weren’t you pregnant like five minutes ago? You look fabulous. That bounce back!”

Loulouciv was also surprised and commented “Didn’t you just have a baby like 2 weeks ago?”

***

DON JAZZY AND D’BANJ MELT FANS’ HEARTS AFTER REUNITING AT CONCERT

Looks like 2017 is ending on a good note for some music heavyweights from Africa who are burying the hatchet and rekindling old friendships. Last week Davdo and Wizkid, and Don Jazzy and D’banj melted their fans’ hearts after they publicly ended their feuds and stood in solidarity in support of each other. Wizkid and Davido have had differences in the past where the Ojuelgba singer once said that Davido was jealous of his success and things only made worse when their fans’ pitt them against each other. But last week during Davido’s 30 Billion Concert the beef was squashed. While on stage Davido asked his fans if they would like to meet his new best friend where everyone yelled yes, and Wikzid soon emerged from backstage. They embraced and Wizkid performed his song Manya then left the stage.

D’banj and Don Jazzy also reunited at Davido’s concert since falling out in 2012. Fans went crazy when Don Jazzy shared a picture of the two striking a pose together. They also performed alongside their ex Mo’Hits members that included Wande Coal, Dr Sid, D’Prince and Ikechukwu. Mo’Hits was a once favourite Nigerian boy band.

***

DEEJAY POIZON IVY NOMINATED FOR GLOBAL SPIN AWARD

Kenyan born American deejay, DJ Poizon Ivy, real name Ivy Awino, has been nominated for a Global Spin Award for Best Female DJ of the Year. Poizon Ivy has been the official deejay for the Dallas Mavericks basketball team for two years now. She is also NBA’s first African American female deejay.

“You look at the people I’m nominated alongside, and you just go, ‘Whoa,’” Poizon Ivy told the Dallas Observer. “And it’s crazy because I went to the awards last year to play in the lobby, and now I’m a nominee,”

The awards recognise deejays in the music industry for their contribution to the entertainment industry. According to the Dallas Observer, President and founder of the awards Shawn Prez was only too happy to happy to recognise her efforts.

“DJ Poizon Ivy has successfully impacted the DJ culture in a male-dominated business with integrity and a true commitment to her craft,” he said. “She is consistently at the forefront of what’s next.”

Apart from spinning at the Mavs (Mavericks) games, Poizon Ivy is working on original music and has collaborated with African artistes like Victoria Kimani.