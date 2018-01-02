My name is Adnan (not my real name) I am 21 years old. I’ve been dating this girl who is a Christian (I’m a Muslim) and she got pregnant. She already gave birth and has been demanding that I introduce her to my parents. The problem is that they won't allow me date a Christian girl. The girl has also said she can't convert. Please advice?

So many factors at play here. Congratulations on your newborn! First of all, I hope you're using birth control now that the baby is born. It would be a bit difficult to have another child in the situation you're in. Which brings me to the next point – adult decisions have adult consequences. The adult consequence of having a baby is getting a job so that you can support said baby. I hope you are planning to do so if you haven't already. Something else you might want to plan is how you are going to tell your parents about your child. Even if they are angry, or accepting, even if they don't want to meet your girlfriend or they embrace her with open arms, it is imperative that they at least know about their grandchild. You owe that to them, and you are going to be in need of their support, which I sincerely hope they give you. If they don't want to meet your girlfriend, don't push it. It is a difficult time for them as well, with much to reconcile. Above all, take responsibility. You're halfway there. Good luck.