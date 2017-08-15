I’m 43 and single but not dated in nine years, am I normal?

Tuesday August 15 2017

I'm a single lady, mother of two boys. Ever

I'm a single lady, mother of two boys. Ever since I separated from the father of my boys nine years back, I have never dated. 

In Summary

  • The only reason a woman should get into a relationship is because she wants to and she has found someone that makes her a better woman.
By BRENDA OKOTH
Dear Brenda,

Am been following your advice on relationships, thanks a lot for the good job.

I'm a single lady, mother of two boys. Ever since I separated from the father of my boys nine years back, I have never dated. I think I’m not normal.  My friends keep telling me that I’m am bewitched but I don't believe that because I’m a fully committed Christian. Now my worry is that I’m almost 43years and getting old without a partner. Please advise me.  

 

You need to ask yourself one question:  why are you so desperate to get into a relationship? Is it because your friends and family have been asking questions? Is it because you're 43 and you feel like you're failing at societal expectations?

The only reason a woman should get into a relationship is because she wants to and she has found someone that makes her a better woman.

You need to stop listening to what others think. If you're contented with your life as it is, then keep doing what you're doing. There's nothing wrong with being single, even at 43. A relationship or marriage is not an ambition every woman must nurse.

Got a problem to share with Brenda? E-mail: [email protected]

