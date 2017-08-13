JUST BRENDA: She cheated on me with three men, how do I move on?

Sunday August 13 2017

I abandoned my “jicho la kando” to focus on my

I abandoned my “jicho la kando” to focus on my love but shock on me when I realised she had been dating three other men! PHOTO| FILE| NATION MEDIA GROUP 

In Summary

  • Dwelling on what happened will not make it better.
  • Try finding things that you enjoy in other parts of your life and focus on these.
By JUST BRENDA
Hi,
I have been dating this girl since 2013 and I gave her my heart like I have never done before. I abandoned my “jicho la kando” to focus on my love but shock on me when I realised she had been dating three other men! One is a doctor, one is a college mate and the other one is a teacher. She had introduced me to some of her family members. In fact, my heart has been troubled ever since I discovered her affairs. I felt bitter about the wasted time. How do I heal my broken heart? It’s been five months now. Thanks

Being unsettled after this kind of betrayal is understandable. The good news is that you will get over it.

You seem overly focused on getting over her. Dwelling on what happened will not make it better. Try finding things that you enjoy in other parts of your life and focus on these.

Remember this, dwelling on her and how much she hurt you is giving her more power over your life. Take it back by focusing on yourself.

