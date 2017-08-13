Hi,

I have been dating this girl since 2013 and I gave her my heart like I have never done before. I abandoned my “jicho la kando” to focus on my love but shock on me when I realised she had been dating three other men! One is a doctor, one is a college mate and the other one is a teacher. She had introduced me to some of her family members. In fact, my heart has been troubled ever since I discovered her affairs. I felt bitter about the wasted time. How do I heal my broken heart? It’s been five months now. Thanks