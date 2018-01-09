JUST BRENDA: My boyfriend is a control freak, help!

By BRENDA OKOTH

Hi Brenda,

I’m 22 and have been in a relationship with my boyfriend for six months. The problem is that he always wants me to sleep naked. At first I thought it was a phase, but then then the requests turned into demands and now it seems like he expects me to obediently follow him ‘commando’ commands. I don’t want to lose him but I feel like he may be a closet control freak and I may be setting myself up for problems in future…help?

Well, there's nothing wrong with sleeping naked but there is everything wrong with him treating you like a child and playing army general.

You should be allowed to say no, if you don't want to do it. You're spot on – he does sound like a control freak, and I think you already knew this – I think you were writing to confirm what you already knew as opposed to asking what to do. What now? Figure out if this is a deal breaker for you. Do you like being controlled? Can you see each other together long term? And is an underwear-less life really worth it?

***