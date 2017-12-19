  1. Home
My girlfriend laughs at me when I correct her

Tuesday December 19 2017

Do you have a problem for Brenda? E-mail: [email protected]

By ABIGAIL ARUNGA
Hi Brenda,

My girlfriend is always rude to me. Even when she is wrong, I cannot correct her because she laughs when I bring up an issue. I have to beg her to listen to me. I am not ready to lose her. I love her. Please help me. Joel.

Hi Joel,
Please tell your girlfriend that you find it impossible to correct her and it is affecting your relationship.

Tell her you love her even though she is not perfect and she needs to learn how to take criticism positively.

Ask yourself these two questions: Can you live with her rudeness? Are you willing to resign yourself to a life of begging for attention? Think long and hard.

If she doesn't acknowledge your concerns and agree to work on them as a couple, then move on if this is a deal breaker for you.

Love is overrated except at the beginning, but commitment and respect are what keeps anything functional going.

