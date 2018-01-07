By JUST BRENDA

More by this Author

Hi Brenda,

My problem is that I can’t seem to get my boyfriend to set life goals together with me. I like setting my goals at the beginning of the year but he’s more laissez-faire in his approach. One of the goals that I want us to set is marriage but he seems to always find excuses for not committing. What’s wrong with him?

Hi,

He doesn't want to commit which is why he doesn't want to talk about committing and life goals with you. A man who wants a future with you knows this very quickly but unfortunately communicates this very slowly.

It is the beginning of the new year already. You are about to set brand new goals and I am sure none of these conversations have been had, right?

When a man wants to commit, he does. It's as simple as that. If you've been together for multiple years (which it sounds like you have, as you have said you like to detail your annual goals and he doesn't...which means it has been at least a year or two?), these conversations are often had within the first year.

There's none of this wishy-washy subject avoidance nonsense, whether he is the goal-setting type or not. And surely, in this economy, how can he afford to not have goals?